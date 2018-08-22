St. Vincent de Paul reaches out for new members in Tipperary

While there is an ongoing national narrative of economic recovery, and even affluence, that story is very foreign to the poverty, exclusion and marginalisation which the Members of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul (SVP) meet, on a daily basis, on their visits to people at where they are at in their lives.

The relatively small number of members of SVP see themselves as being in a privileged position as they are invited into people’s lives to share with them their stories of struggle and need, bringing immediate assistance and helping to bring people to self-sufficiency.

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul in the Mid West Region covering Clare, Limerick, Offaly and Tipperary, is reaching out in a public recruitment drive which coincides with the visit of Pope Francis, who perhaps more than many of his predecessors aligns himself with the poor.

The Society of SVP in the Mid West, in its public appeal for membership, says that there is no greater way to mark or to commemorate this reforming Pope’s visit to Ireland than to give an ongoing commitment to those experiencing need.

SVP Mid West seeks men and women who are prepared to join them in reaching out to the poor and marginalised. The core work of the Society is visiting people wherever they are at, conscious of the diversity and complexity of today’s World and the nature of need which disempowers many and leads very often, and unfortunately, to a sense of hopelessness, isolation and deep loneliness.

SVP has over 100 conferences (local groups) throughout the 4 County Mid West Region, many of which need new members. As there are also individuals and groups who have specific and frequently more complex needs this SVP Region is setting up specialist conferences to support this work and is seeking new members with an interest in and possibly skills and experience that can contribute to this vital work.

The Society assists anyone in need in a confidential and non-judgemental way, irrespective of ethnic belonging or creed. It is a Christian Society in the Catholic tradition with membership open to all Christians and non-Christians who accept that its works are inspired by its Christian Ethos. All Members are Garda vetted and trained.

For those who would wish to become Members or seek further information please contact the Mid West Regional Office (telephone 061 – 317327).