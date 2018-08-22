Upperchurch Hall fundraising cycle and walking challenge

Upperchurch Drombane Cycling Club are holding their annual cycle on Sunday the 2nd of September. This year there will also be a walk available for non-cyclists.

All funds raised will go towards the refurbishment of Upperchurch Hall. We are hoping as many people as possible can come out and support these events. We are looking for people to walk, cycle or volunteer to help on the day. Both the cycles and walk will start and finish in Upperchurch Village. Refreshments will be served throughout the day in the Hall in Upperchurch.

The start times are:

- 110 km Cycle starts at 10.00am

- 50 km Cycle starts at 10.30am

- 25 km Cycle starts at 12.00 noon

ALL CYCLISTS MUST WEAR HELMETS

- Eamon On Chnoic Walk Loop Walk starts at 12.30

For more information on these events please contact Paddy on 087-2597801 or Richard on 087-4169146. Enjoy a great day out and get some enjoyable exercise in Upperchurch. All proceeds of this event will go towards the maintenance of Upperchurch Parish Hall.