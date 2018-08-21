Dualla Show organisers focus on Farm Safety this Sunday

Less than a week to go the Dualla Show on Sunday next, August 26th which promises to be a fun filled, family day out for all as always.

With ever increasing numbers attending this great show which will have over 70 livestock classes on the day, organisers are focusing on farm safety as the theme for this year’s event. EMBRACE FARM, a support network for those affected by farm accidents, is the chosen charity this year.

During the day there will be live farm safety demos, with particular attention to safe use of PTOs, quad bike safety demonstrations and safe livestock handling amongst other demos.

‘We are delighted to have Peter Gohery from Embrace Farm as well as Jim Dockery and Martin Burke and their FRS team supporting our farm safety event at the Dualla Show this year. John O’Connor will also demonstrate safe livestock handling.

There are too many tragic accidents on Irish farms every year, and we all must work together to continue to highlight the risks associated with working in the agricultural sector, and encourage better, safer farm practice for all’ said Mary Newman Julian, co-ordinator of the Farm Safety event this year.

‘In addition to Peter from Embrace Farm speaking about his shocking farm accident a number of years ago, it is also wonderful to welcome George Graham, champion sheep shearer, to speak on mental health, and how it is so important to speak to someone if you are not in a good place’.

The farm safety event will be adjacent to the livestock section at the Dualla show so make sure you call in for a chat on the day.



Dualla Show will take place on Sunday August 26th at Ballyowen House, Dualla, Cashel. Gates open 11am. For more info see www.duallashow.ie

Contact: Farm Safety: Mary Newman Julian 0863844196 maryfortipperary@gmail.com

Livestock Entries: Ray Hunt 0868354788

General info: Dermot O’Halloran 0876182274 info@duallashow.ie