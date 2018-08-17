Two males detained at Thurles Garda Station following suspected €50,000 cocaine seizure
A vehicle was stopped and searched
Two males in their 30's and 40's are currently detained at Thurles Garda Station after a vehicle was stopped and searched, during which a quantity of suspected cocaine, worth €50,000, was recovered.
As part of an on going operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the Tipperary Division a vehicle was stopped and searched near Abbeyleix, Laois, on 16th August 2018 at approximately 8:20pm.
During this search a quantity of suspected cocaine (pending analysis) to the value of €50,000 was recovered.
Two males in their 30's and 40's were arrested at the scene and are currently detained at Thurles Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 Drug Trafficking Criminal Justice Act 1996 as amended.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on