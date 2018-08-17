Mid Tipp Hillwalkers Autumn Charity Challenge in Westport

Despite having a large number of club members away in Poland on a walking and climbing holiday, we still had 25 participants (pictured) for our Friday walk around the Kilcommon Pilgrim Loop in ideal weather conditions for rambling. Later, the fare in Kinnanes of Upperchurch was of the usual high standard and we were even treated to an impromptu sing-song.

Mid Tipp Hillwalkers next big event is the 20th Autumn Charity Challenge in Westport, Co Mayo from October 19 to 21, in the award-winning Hotel Westport.

The weekend, which is open to all comers, offers walks to suit all fitness levels in support of people with special needs. Walks on offer include: the Tochar Phadraig Pilgrim Path, the Nephin Mountains and Westport House Nature Walk. The rate for the weekend is €199 per person sharing which includes 2 B&B and 1 evening meal with use of the leisure facilities including pool and spa.

For a great weekend away book now with Michael Sutton tel 086 4009989 or email; michaelsutton1949@gmail.com