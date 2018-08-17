Moyne-Templetuohy bid farewell to Fr Jimmy

Last Saturday night last saw a large crowd in attendance in Moyne Community Centre to say farewell to Fr. Jimmy Kennedy as he begins another chapter in his career with a move to Annacarthy Donohill as Parish Priest. Willie Butler, Barna spoke on behalf of the parish and the impact Fr. Jimmy had on everyone while Tom Maher, Boulabeha presented him with a piece of local bog oak, beautifully crafted by Michael Reddan, Killoran with Sadie Taylor, Moynetemple presenting him with a cheque, the proceeds of a voluntary contribution from all parishioners. Fr. Pat thanked Fr. Jimmy for all his kindness, help and work over the past two and a half years in Moyne-Templetuohy. The testimony of Fr. Jimmy’s popularity was there for all to see on Saturday night. Thanks to everyone involved in any way with the organisation of the event and to everyone who donated cakes and sandwiches for the occasion.