Could it be you?... online Lotto player scoops €500,000

One online Lotto player in Ireland woke up €500,000 richer this morning after winning the Lotto Plus top prize in last night’s draw.

National Lottery officials have urged players throughout the country to check their online accounts to see if they if they are the winning ticket holders.

It has been a bumper year so far for online National Lottery players who have won almost €21 million by playing on www.lottery.ie and on the National Lottery App. The biggest online winners this year include a Lotto syndicate who claimed a €7.1 million Lotto jackpot in February while last June another lucky online EuroMillions player scooped the EuroMillions Plus top prize of €500,000.

The winning numbers for the Lotto Plus 1 draw were 30, 32, 41, 44, 45, 46 and the bonus 17.

The National Lottery has stated that an email confirming the €500,000 prize win has been issued to the lucky online player this morning. A spokesperson said:

“One of our lucky online players will have woken up to an email this morning to inform them that they have won the €500,000 Lotto Plus prize! We are encouraging all of our online and App players to check their emails and to contact our prize claims team on 01 836 4444 and we will make arrangements for them to collect their prize”.

There was no winner of the €2.9 million Lotto jackpot which means that Saturday’s jackpot now rolls to €3 million.

Meanwhile, excitement continues to build nationwide ahead of Friday’s €100 Million (estimated) EuroMillions draw which is one of the highest jackpots of the year. Speaking ahead of Friday’s massive EuroMillions draw, National Lottery Chief Executive, Dermot Griffin said:

“The current EuroMillions jackpot has been rolling since July 17th and we are seeing a massive interest from our players who hope to claim this truly life changing prize. With this amount of money anything is possible! At these jackpot levels, we always see an increase in play from our occasional players which continuously causes queues in our retail partners in the hours ahead of the draw. To avoid queues and possible disappointment, we are advising all our players to buy their tickets early in-store, or play online at lottery.ie or through the National Lottery App.”

