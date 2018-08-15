Mo Chara Animal Rescue: Sweet Springer Spaniel Louis is looking for his special home

I am not a young dog, not a lively wee pup,

I guess I was once, but I’ve long since grown up.

I don’t want to run 16 miles in a day,

I like short little walks and some quiet, gentle play.

I’m a sweet old boy, I plod about with such care,

If you’d take me in, you’ll hardly know I am there.

I have one little quirk – I get scared on my own,

Yes, I fret when I’m left at home all alone.

I’m not brave by myself, I can’t even pretend

But the solution is simple – I just need a friend!

Do you have room on your couch for a homeless old waif?

With another dog perhaps, who could help me feel safe?

I won’t ask for much, just what I need,

- Someone to love me and a warm place to sleep.

I don’t have many things, just my bowl and a ball,

But if you could love me I’d give you my all.

I’m not a young pup, not a spry little dove,

But I still have a heart and still know how to love…

Louis is a wonderfully sweet Springer Spaniel. He is about 8 years of age, he adores people of all ages and other dogs. He is housetrained and good on the lead. Louis suffers from separation anxiety – he panics if left on his own. He would love a home with another dog so that he always has company and feels safe. He is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

For more information about Louis or about adopting from Mo Chara Animal Rescue, please call 087-6576022 or 087-2577182, email mocharaanimalrescue@live.ie or find us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/mocharaanimalrescue).

Dualla Show

Find us at the Dualla Show on August 26th where we will have a delicious range of baked goods and more on offer!