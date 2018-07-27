Lorrha's Fr Pat Mulcahy P.P. says "Slán agus Beannacht" to his parishioners

Dear Parishioner. This week I leave Lorrha parish for pastures new. Thank you for all your kindness and hospitality over the past eight years. I thank Fr. John Donnelly for all his wisdom and inspiration as well as the great members of the Parish/Pastoral Council and other kind people who enhance parish life by their selfless generosity and service. It has been a source of great joy working as your pastor - meeting the little children in school, the teenagers, wise-elders and all in-betweens. I keep especially in my prayers the sick in our parish. I know you will not be found wanting in your generosity of service as lectors, eucharistic-ministers, singers and as ‘servants of the Lord’ - The harvest is great ......So I say a collective ‘Thank You’ to all who have given me such happy memories. God bless you from Fr. Pat Mulcahy P.P.