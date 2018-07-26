Grange Loop fundraising walk on this Friday evening

The annual sponsored walk in aid of the old school site in Gortnahoe will take place on this Friday night 27th July at 7.00pm at the 'Grange Loop' walk in Grange village. Last year we had a huge crowd at the walk. We were honored with the presence of the Tipperary County Secretary of the GAA, Tim Floyd, who brought the All Ireland Senior Hurling Cup, which was won by Tipperary in 2016. The Committee would like to give an update on the site with work commencing in April of this year and will be completed by the end of July. Our Committee were pleased to get Leader Funding from North Tipperary Leader Partnership to enable us to carry out the works. It is going to be a lovely Amenity which includes garden and wheelchair car park. The Amenity will be a huge asset to the Church grounds for photographs, etc. The Committee would like to thank everyone who has helped to bring this project to fruition, especially with donations and support for our annual walk. After the walk this Friday night, there will be refreshments in Hogans in Grange and the July Parish 400 Club Draw will take place. We are expecting a huge crowd and support on the night would be very much appreciated.