Mo Chara summer Pawfest on this weekend

It’s almost here! Please join us on Sunday, July 29th from 1-5pm for our first ever summer family fayre and open day hosted at our rescue centre in Cooleeney, Thurles!

Our committee members and volunteers have been working hard to ensure this is a fun-filled day for all of the family!

Not only can you meet our team and the rescue dogs but there is sure to be something for everyone with a wide range of events, games and stalls!

- Dog Show - Categories include Best Boy, Loveliest Lass, Sweetest Senior, Most Playful Pup, Best Rescue, Best Child Handler, Best Trick, Most Dastardly Dog & Best in Show!

- "It's You or the Dog" Obstacle Course - A crazy, fun obstacle course for you and your dog!

- Dog Wash Station - Let our team give your pooch a warm bath followed by a thorough towel or blast dry!

- Traditional Summer Fayre Games - Including Hook-a-Duck, Tin Can Alley, Bullseye and "Your Pick" a game of nostril-digging chance!

- Live Band – Kick back and listen to “Melody”, all the way from Portarlington for your entertainment!

- Face-painting, Bouncy Castle and Toddler Town - FREE fun for the young and the young at heart

- Mini Market - Crafts, Plants, Bric-a-Brac, Books, Cakes and Gifts... We have it all!

- BBQ & Refreshments - Grab a bite on the go or sit down with a relaxing tea/coffee in our visitor centre

HUGE DEMAND FOR OUR HELP

We’ve experienced an unprecedented influx of animals lately – pregnant mothers abandoned days from whelping, unwanted pups and adult dogs dumped in secluded areas, cats and kittens from all across the county, sick and injured pups who have known only cruelty in their short lives.

Every day seems to bring more heartache, more poor babies needing a safe refuge.

We are really struggling to cope with the volume of animals needing help this month; we currently have 27 pups under 4 months of age and 28 adult dogs in our care, the cattery is overflowing with cats and kittens needing homes.

Our resources are stretched to breaking point; we are working from morning til night just to care for them all.

Please, please spay and neuter your pets – the unwanted pet situation in Ireland is beyond crisis point and rescues nationwide are buckling under the pressure.

If you are thinking about adding a new pet to your family, please remember, Adopt – don’t shop!

CONTACT US

For more information about the animals in our care, Pawfest, or about adopting from Mo Chara Animal Rescue, please call 087-6576022 or 087-2577182, email mocharaanimalrescue@live.ie or find us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/mocharaanimalrescue).