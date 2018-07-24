Gas Networks Ireland is working to restore gas flow in Tipperary

Gas Networks Ireland are currently working to restore natural gas flow following damage to a gas main in Tipperary.

The company says that at 09.21 am today, Gas Networks Ireland was requested to attend at a location adjacent to Auburn Park estate in Clonmel, in response to a report of third party damage to a gas main. This damage has resulted in the loss of natural gas supply to approximately 100 properties in the Auburn Park estate.

The pipeline is currently under repair and it is expected that supply will be restored to the affected properties later this evening. In order to restore natural gas flow, GNI crew will require access to the affected properties. This process began at approximately 3pm today and GNI thanked homeowners for their patience and cooperation as crew members called door-to-door.

"GNI wishes to assure natural gas customers in the area that we are doing everything we can to restore supplies as quickly as possible. We apologise for the inconvenience caused".