Trócaire thanks people of Tipperary for helping to raise over €93,000 for life-saving appeal

The Tipperary public helped to raise over €93,000 for Trócaire’s east Africa appeal, which took place this time last year.

Trócaire has thanked the people of Tipperary for donating to the life-saving appeal, with their support continuing to save lives. Their donations provided water, food and funds to 75,000 people in Somalia, South Sudan, Kenya and Ethiopia.

The appeal was launched in response to the threat of famine in these four countries as a combination of drought and conflict left almost 25 million people facing severe food shortages. A national church collection, organised by the Bishops' Conference in support of Trócaire's work, was held on the weekend of July 22/23 and raised €5m for the emergency response.

Generous contributions from parishioners in the Cashel & Emily diocese raised €93,641.00, helping to provide vital aid including:

Food support to 13,000 primary school children in Kenya.

Rain water harvesting installed for 1,112 households.

Clean water for 4,800 people in Ethiopia.

Seeds and tools for 20,000 people in South Sudan.



Éamonn Meehan, Trócaire Executive Director, thanked the Irish public for their compassionate generosity to last year’s campaign.

“This weekend marks the one-year anniversary of the national church collection held in support of Trócaire’s east Africa emergency appeal,” said Meehan.

“The Tipperary public’s compassionate generosity has helped us to provide emergency food, livelihood support and water supplies to some of the most devastated areas in the region.

“On behalf of Trócaire, I would like to sincerely thank every parishioner who donated to this appeal.”