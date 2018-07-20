Tipperary's 93 year old Maureen Armstrong participates in her 24th Mini Marathon

Maureen Armstrong (93 yrs old), Drombane, Thurles who participated in her 24th Dublin Womens Mini Marathon on June 3rd last would like to express her gratitude to all those who supported her. She was overwhelmed with the amount of best wishes she received from family, neighbours, friends and the general public at large. Once again Maureen donated her sponsorship monies which totalled over €600 to the Irish Cancer Society. Maureen is pictured with the famous Garrihy sisters Aoibhin and Doireann.