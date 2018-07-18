South Tipperary Hospice Movement is hosting the Fifth Annual “Richie & Breda Horgan Memorial” Golf Classic in Co. Tipperary Golf Club, Dundrum, on Wednesday, Thursday & Friday, August 8th, 9th and 10th 2018, in association with Kickhams GAA.

The last four year’s Classics have proven to be tremendous successes with over 100 teams participating each year and over €42,000 raised for the Hospice, and we again take this opportunity to thank everybody who supported it in any way.

In appreciation of the support of South Tipperary Hospice, the Horgan family are anxious to be associated with the efforts of this fundraiser. Your support would be greatly appreciated to make this annual golf classic a success.

You can support this event in a number of ways: 1. Team of four players €120 (includes refreshments at the 10th). 2. Sponsor a Tee box €50. Or 3. any other sponsorship you may wish to contribute is most welcome.

We can assure you of excellent prizes thanks to the generosity of our sponsors.

Please contact any committee member if you would like to support this event. Timesheet can be booked with: Brian Horgan: 087 8597824. Golf Shop: 062 71717. Alan Horgan: 087 6082356.