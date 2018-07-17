6k Family Fun Run for Thurles

St Brigid's and St Joseph's Residents Committee have organised a 6kFamiliy Fun Run on Sunday 5th August at 11am. You can run, walk or cycle the 6k route. Registration will take place at Thurles Sarsfields at 10.30am. Registration fee is €10 for adults and €5 for juveniles. Prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd. Also spot prizes. This event is suitalbe for all fitness levels. For more information please contact 0879556807.