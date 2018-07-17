Annual Liam Lynch commemoration at the Knockmealdown mountains

Last Sunday Sinn Féin gathered at the Knockmealdown mountains for the annual Liam Lynch commemoration. This year, we were honoured to have European MEP Liadh Ní Riada as our main orator. As always, Liadh did not disappoint, and delivered an excellent speech defending the legacy of General Liam Lynch as well as laying out the path for the new Republic that Sinn Féin wants to build. In this, a time of great challenges for Ireland both home and abroad, the memory and dedication of Lynch remains important.

It was ironic that considering the heatwave and drought conditions this month, the day was mired by rain. Nonetheless, it wasn’t enough to dampen the spirit of the crowd in attendance, who came out in great numbers to continue this noble tradition of commemorating Liam Lynch every year.

A lone piper and flag colour party initiated the day’s proceedings, followed by readings of the Proclamation, poems and newspaper obituaries by Sinn Féin councilors. Whilst overlooking these scenic hills, a stirring ballad in lament of Lynch was sung; and then, in prelude to the main oration, the MC Ciara McCormack said a few words calling on all attendees to reaffirm Lynch’s ideals of freedom, justice and love of the Irish language and culture.

Thereafter, Liadh Ní Riada began her address and recounted the life and exploits of Liam Lynch. Lynch, led an unconventional life. Contrary to scurrilous propaganda, Lynch was not some crazed and unthinking fanatic. In fact, during the 1916 Rising he was, quiet surprisingly, a Redmondite. It was only after the subsequent brutal repression of the British state that moved him towards republicanism and radical separatism.

During the War of Independence he proved himself with distinction in North Cork, so much so, that he rose quickly up through the ranks in Southern Command. By the time of the Treaty, he took the side of its opponents. However, even during this time before the outbreak of the Civil War, Lynch was a moderate force who aspired to mend divisions and maintain the unity of the Army and National Movement.

Alas, these efforts proved in vain as Michael Collins would eventually acquiesce to pressure from Winston Churchill in London to take militant action against the Republican forces established in the Four Courts. What happened afterwards was the squalid history of the Civil War which would eventually consume Lynch’s own life the next year.

Today, Ireland and Sinn Féin are facing different but daunting challenges of its own respectively. Lynch understood the importance of striking the balance between being a hardliner and a pushover: not fanatical, but flexible; not servile, but hard and resolute when needs be. The defiance and gallantry of General Liam Lynch are the words we live by:

“We have declared for a Republic, and will live under no other law!”