Urlingford Tidy Towns take over the world!

Please come out on Wednesday evenings at 7pm for our town clean-up. It is quite noticeable now all the work that has been done recently, with beautiful trees and shrubs planted. Can we ask each household, estate, and street to clean up outside their own residents, this would be of great benefit in keeping the town looking tidy. See you this evening (Wednesday) at 7pm at the Old School.

Pictured are some of the devoted parishioners who regularly come out for the weekly Tidy Town's clean-up in Urlingford every Wednesday evening. Great work was done at the Roundabout last week. We look forward to seeing more locals this evening (Wednesday) to come along and join them. Meet at the Old School at 7pm.