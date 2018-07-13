Contractors to stage protest at Garda College in Templemore

Anne O'Grady

Reporter:

Anne O'Grady

11 Tipperary firms lost contracts with Templemore Garda Training College

The Garda Training College in Templemore

Some suppliers to the Garda College at Templemore - including some from the Newport area - who have lost their contracts are planning to stage a protest at the College on Monday morning next at 8.30am.

The protest is a consequence of the National Procurement Policy which decrees that the College awards contracts to the lowest tender.

The Policy has led to many of the College's previous contractors losing out to national and international tenders.