Contractors to stage protest at Garda College in Templemore
The Garda Training College in Templemore
Some suppliers to the Garda College at Templemore - including some from the Newport area - who have lost their contracts are planning to stage a protest at the College on Monday morning next at 8.30am.
The protest is a consequence of the National Procurement Policy which decrees that the College awards contracts to the lowest tender.
The Policy has led to many of the College's previous contractors losing out to national and international tenders.
