Tipperary deaths, Friday 13th July

Susan Dunne (née Mullins)

The death has occurred of Susan Dunne (née Mullins), Loughnafulla, Thurles, Tipperary / Camolin, Wexford, in the wonderful care of the Staff of Nenagh General Hospital. Deeply regretted by her loving family; husband John, nephews, nieces, brother in law Philip, sister-in-law Philomena, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryans' Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, today, Friday 13th July, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday 14th at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

Tony O'Reilly

The death has occurred of Tony O'Reilly, Monksgrange, Grange, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. Died peacefully in the loving care of his family on 11th July 2018. (Brother of the late Vincent O'Reilly, Aidan O'Reilly, Katy McRae and Molly Tobin). Devoted and loving father, deeply regretted by his son Edmond, daughters Susan, Valerie and Laurann, and their mother Rita, his adoring grandchildren Philippa and Robyn, sons-in-law Barry John Ryan and John Bohan, daughter-in-law to be, Pamela Newenham, brothers Ebbie, Jack, Bill and Terry, and sisters Breda, Anne and Bunny, nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.

Reposing at his residence in Monksgrange, Grange (Eircode E91YA97) on Saturday from 3pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at St. Mary's Church, Irishtown, Clonmel on Sunday at 11.40am for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

Margaret (Peggy) Costigan (née Organ)

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Costigan (née Organ), 22 Pearse Square, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir today, Friday, from 5pm with removal at 6.30pm to St. Nicholas' Church. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10.30pm followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

John Joyce

The death has occurred of John Joyce, Glenconnor, Clonmel, Tipperary, 12th July 2018, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, daughter Siobhan, son Derek, grandchildren, daughter-in-law, sisters Miriam and Ann, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Donoghue's Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel, today, Friday from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving at St. Mary's Church, Irishtown, Clonmel on Saturday at 11.45am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery. House private on Saturday morning please. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Pulmonary Fibrosis Ireland.

Fr. Sean Kealy

The death has occurred of Fr. Sean Kealy C.S.Sp, Kimmage Manor, late of Thurles, Co Tipperary. Missionary in Kenya, member of staff of Duquesne University, Pittsburg. Past President of Blackrock College and author of several books on the scriptures, July 11, 2018 (peacefully) in the loving care of family and Marian House community. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Mary Kealy. Deeply regretted by his sisters Kathleen and Mary, brother Donal, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews from the Purcell, Kealy and Dunne families and his Spiritan confreres.

Reposing in Kimmage Manor Mission House from 3pm today, Friday 13th July. Prayers at 4pm. Prayers in the Mission House on Saturday 14th July at 9.30am followed by removal to Kimmage Manor Church for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards at Shanganagh Cemetery.

Robert (Bobby) Johnston

The death has occurred of Robert (Bobby) Johnston, Springmount, Templemore, Tipperary, 11th July 2018. Father of the late Kenneth Alan. Deeply regretted by his devoted wife Marian, sons Joe and Robert, daughters-in-law Violet and Dee, grandchildren Jennifer, Megan, Amy and Robert, great-grandchild Olivia, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore today, Friday, from 5pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Templemore, to arrive at 7.45pm. Funeral Service on Saturday at 2pm. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Irish Heart Foundation.