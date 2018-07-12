Wedding Bells in Lorrha and Enniskerry

The lovely wedding of Conor O’Sullivan, Lordspark, Rathcabbin, son of Vera and Matt, to Aine Shanahan, Toomevara, daughter of Joan and Paddy, took place on Friday 29th June in St. Mary’s Church, Enniskerry. Conor’s best man was Sean O'Meara (friend), Andrew O’Sulllivan (cousin), Kieran Duggan and Jimmy Dunne, both friends while the bride was attended by bridesmaids Elaine Dunne and Siobhan Ryan (sisters), Ruth Shanahan (cousin), and Niamh Kinane (friend). Mikayla Young and Abigail McGovern who are both friends of the bride, were the beautiful flower girls while the lovely page boy was Jack Darby, the groom's cousin. The ceremony was concelebrated by Fr Michael O'Meara (Kinnity) and Fr John Molloy (Toomevara). Afterwards the newly- weds adjourned to the Powerscourt in Enniskerry for their reception where they were joined by family and relatives. Congratulations is extended to Conor and Aine for a long and happy life together in Lordspark.