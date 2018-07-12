Curreeny Hedge School Commemoration Mass

On Sunday 15th July, 2018 there will be a Commemoration Mass at 3pm in the Hedge School in Curreeny in the parish of Templederry. The mass will be followed by refreshments at 4pm and music and dancing in Curreeny Community Centre. The music will be provided by Phil Maher and the Castle Trio. There will be no admission fee but voluntary donations will be accepted. This event is assisted by Tipperary County Council. Parking available at Curreeny Church.