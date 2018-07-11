Tipperary deaths, Wednesday 11th July

The late Joe Lawlor

The death has occurred of Joe Lawlor, The Farmyard, Castlelough, Nenagh. Late of Drom Slinne Portroe. Following a tragic accident. Predeceased by his beloved sister Stephanie. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents Geraldine and Joseph, his much loved brother and sisters, Eddie, Riva, Alison, Gina and Corina, grandmother Mary Kennedy (Kilkeary), aunts, uncles, sister-in-law Paula, Adje (Holland), nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and many dear friends.

In life we loved you dearly,

In death we love you still,

In our hearts you hold a place,

That no one will ever fill.

Reposing at his sister Alison Kennedy's residence, The Farmyard, Castlelough (E45 TX33) this Wednesday from 4 O'C TO 8 O'C. Remains arriving to St. Mary's Church, Portroe on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 12 o'c followed by burial in the Church grounds. "Donations in lieu of flowers to Seymours of Portroe Dart's team charitable fund"

The late Joan O'Connor

The death has occurred of Joan O'Connor (nee Power), St Michael's Avenue, Tipperary Town on July 10th 2018. Joan, wife of the late John. Sadly missed by her loving family; sons PJ, Bernard & Anthony, daughters Marian and Frances, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephew, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home in St Michael's Avenue, Tipperary on Thursday evening, from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St Michael's Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 10.30am and burial afterwards in St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Timothy (Toppy) Corcoran

The death has occurred of Timothy (Toppy) Corcoran, Aughnagomaun, Horse and Jockey, Thurles. Ar slí na fírinne, July 10th 2018, peacefully after a short illness surrounded by his loving family. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Josie and children, Liam, Ann, Una, TJ, Susan & Joanne, his brother Paddy, daughters-in-law Benvon and Mary, sons-in-law Finn, John and David, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.



Reposing at home in Aughnagomaun, Wednesday, 11th July from, 5pm to 9pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, 12th July, at 12 noon, in Moycarkey Church followed by burial in New Cemetery.

The late Matty Dunne

The death has occurred of Matty Dunne, Willowmere Drive and formerly Croke Street, Thurles. Peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his wife Nonie, sons Danny, Matthew and Gerard, daughters Ann, Breda and Caitríona, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Statia, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many good friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryans' Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Wednesday 11th July from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Thursday 12th July at 10.15am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Holycross Abbey, Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Suir Haven, Thurles.