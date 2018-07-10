Tipperary deaths, Tuesday 10th July

The late Tommy Maher

The death has occurred of Tommy Maher, Leugh, Thurles. Suddenly. Predeceased by his father Dan, mother Eileen and brother Michael. Deeply regretted by his loving family; brother Con, sisters Mary (Feeley, Bishopstown), Jacinta (O'Connor, Freemount), Laoise (Dublin), Liz (Nevin, Ballycurrane) and Noreen (Fogarty, Ballycurrane), nephews, nieces, grandniece, brothers-in-law, uncle, aunts, cousins, relatives, McKevitt Costcutter colleagues, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryans' Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Tuesday 10th July from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday 11th at 11am. Burial afterwards in Killinan Graveyard, Thurles.



The late Joseph (Joe) McCormack

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) McCormack, Kylenoe, Horse & Jockey, Thurles. July 8th, 2018, predeceased by his sister Martina. Will be sadly missed by his loving parents Seamus and Peggy, sisters Margaret, Josie, Elsie and Sandra, brothers Pat, Michael, Jim, Philip, John and Thomas, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. Funeral Arrangements Later

The late Norah Tooher

The death has occurred of Norah Tooher (née Cawley), 2 Shinrone Oaks, Shinrone, Offaly / Tipperary / Dublin. (July 9th 2018) peacefully at Nenagh Hospital, Norah, beloved wife of the late Jim. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Rita and Carmel sons John and Anthony, brother Sean, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, nephew, niece, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh, on Wednesday evening at 5p.m to 7p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Shinrone, on Thursday morning at 10.45a.m. for Funeral Mass at 11a.m followed by burial in the new cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Sue Ryder and Friends of Nenagh Hospital.

The Family would like to thank the staff and residents of Nenagh Manor Nursing home, Sue Ryder and Nenagh Hospital for the wonderful care of Mam.

The late Noel Fitzgerald

The death has occurred of Noel Fitzgerald, (The Thatch, Cloneen, Clonmel.) - July 8th, 2018 peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel. Noel, deeply regretted by his loving wife Trish, daughter Niamh, sons Mark and James, brothers, sisters, aunt, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, mother-in-law, extended family, and his wide circle of friends.

Reposing in The Thatch Cloneen on Wednesday July the 11th from 4pm to 8pm followed by prayers. Removal on Thursday the 12th of July to the Church of The Nativity, Cloneen, for 11am Requiem Mass followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Thursday please.

The late Phyllis Costelloe

The death has occurred of Phyllis Costelloe (née Dooley), (Kilburry, Cloneen, Clonmel.) - July 7th, 2018 peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel. Phylis, deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, sons John and Michael, daughters; Valerie and Helen, sisters Maura and Brigie, grandchildren; Darren, Niamh, Ciara, Eimear, Rachel and Tom, nieces, nephews, sons-in-law Kevin and Richie, daughter-in-law Caroline, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and her wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Brett's Funeral Home, Mullinahone, on Tuesday July 10th from 5pm. with prayers at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday July 11th at 11am in The Church of The Nativity, Cloneen, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Donations if desired to the Parkinsons Association Ireland. House private on Wednesday morning please.