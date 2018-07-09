Tipperary couple paddle their way to happiness on their big day

Wedding Photographer Agnes Stodolny and her colleague Jim Bracket, Bracket Studio Photography, shared a cute video with us of a wedding she was photographing on Saturday in Tipperary.

The happy couple Catherine and Liam Jones were full of fun for the wedding as they took a romantic spin on a swan paddle boat on Lough Derg to enjoy some alone time after their ceremony in St Mary's Church in Ballycommon. Photographer Agnes Stodolny shot the video on her phone. Jim gave a shout out to Lough Derg Aqua Splash for being so generous and facilitating the happy couple on his Facebook page.

See the video here.