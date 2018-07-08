Tipperary deaths, Sunday 8th July

The late David Ryan

The death has occurred of David Ryan, Cashel, Tipperary / Thurles, Tipperary; Littleton, suddenly. Predeceased by his mother Josie and sister Marion. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family: partner Taryn, daughter Chloe, father Michael, sisters, brothers, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11.30 a.m. Burial afterwards in St. Kevin's Cemetery, Littleton, Thurles.

The late Annie Ryan (Gilly)

The death has occurred of Annie Ryan (Gilly) (née Cummins), The Commons, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, July 5th 2018, unexpectedly at home surrounded by her family. Annie, deeply regretted by her heartbroken husband Mickey, sons Matty, Michael, John and Brendan, daughter Annette and partner Fergal, daughters-in- law Ann, Laura and Claire, grandchildren Micéal, Marianne and John, great-grandson Matt, brothers John, Martin and Tom, sister Frances, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.



Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 noon followed by Burial in Rosegreen Cemetery.

The late Teresa O'Grady

The death has occurred of Teresa O'Grady, Aughall, Castleiney, Templemore, Co. Tipperary, July 6th 2018, in the loving care of the Matron and Staff of the Mt. Carmel Nursing Home, Roscrea, surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her sister Nora, brother William, nephews, nieces-in-law, grandnephew and grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Arriving at St. John the Baptist Church, Castleiney on Sunday morning for 10am Mass. Interment afterwards in Templeree Cemetery.

The late William (Willie Kiely)

The death has occurred of William (Willie) Kiely, O’Brien Street, Tipperary Town and formerly of Longhorsley UK, Galway, Tralee & Kilrush. June 23rd, 2018. William. Unexpectedly. Beloved son of Mary and the late William J Kiely. Deeply regretted by his mother, twin brother Patrick, sisters Anne-Marie, Bernadette, Sabina & Ruth, brothers Michael, Andrew, Paul & Adam, uncle, aunts, nieces, nephews and extended family and wide circle of friends.

Reposing at the family home O’Brien St., Tipperary on Sunday, 8th July, from 3pm to 7pm. Removal on Monday, 9th July, to St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary for 10.30am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards to St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Brothers of Charity Nagle Centre, Canopy Street, Cashel, Co. Tipperary. House private on Monday morning please.