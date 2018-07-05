Junior Entrepreneurs at Scoil San Isadóir, Boherlahan

The 5th and 6th class pupils of Scoil San Isadóir, Boherlahan, under the guidance of their teacher, Ms. Sharon McCullagh, undertook the junior entrepreneur initiative again this year. This culminated in showcasing their business idea “To Dye For” in the RSD in Dublin on Monday 18th June. What a marvelous experience for the pupils. Having prepared their display stand, groups of children had to ‘man’ the stand and converse with the many visitors explaining the tie dying process, the marketing strategy, sales etc.. They in turn visited other schools’ stalls. There was a fantastic ‘buzz’ and it was inspiring to see so many young boys and girls interacting and conversing knowledgably on their projects. It augers well for the future of entrepreneurship in Ireland provided they are supported to stay here by the powers that be. Comhgháirdeas to all concerned.