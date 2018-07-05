Tipperary Swift Survey

This summer we are looking for your help to find Swift nest site locations in towns and villages across Co. Tipperary. As the numbers of Swifts are declining and urgently need your help. We need to know where they are nesting so that we can put better measures in place to protect them. To help save your local swifts, follow these simple steps:

Learn how to identify Swifts, Swallows and Martins by watching the Birdwatch Ireland video Ireland’s Special Swifts on YouTube.

Enter your swift sighting and nest site records to the Birdwatch Ireland Swift Survey

For further information contact Will Hayes Birdwatch Ireland on 085-1440617 / email: willhayes373@gmail.com