Mo Chara Animal Rescue - Prince of Cuteness Ozzy!

“And when he finds who he's looking for, Listen in awe and you'll hear him, Bark at the moon…”

Hey there, I'm Ozzy! This isn't a “diary of a madman” and I'm not “goin off the rails on a crazy train”! No, I'm not the rock-star known as the “Prince of Darkness”, I’m a bit more like the Prince of Cuteness.

I was once a happy little puppy who arrived at Mo Chara in search of my new home. The time came when I found a new family, a home of my own. I was thrilled, I adored my family and looked forward to us spending forever together! Sadly though, things have changed for me and after just 3 years, through no fault of my own, I've found myself back at the rescue – homeless, again.

This isn't my first time playing the adoption game. I know I have to make the best first impression that I can when visitors and potential adopters arrive so I show them exactly why l'd be the perfect choice. I walk happily on my lead and show everyone that, while my legs are little, I have no problem keeping up and I’d make a great choice as their new adventure buddy. Surely, I get bonus points for already being house trained and I’m also good with children. I also get along quite well with other dogs. I think all those things should give me a pretty good advantage this time round!

I've been let down before and this time I hope that when I find a new home it will be my real forever home. I hear that the rock-star called Ozzy is “looking for a miracle man, who's not in disguise” but I don't need any miracles, just a loving family and a safe place to call my own.

PAWFEST

Join us on Sunday, July 29th from 1-5pm for our first ever summer family fayre and open day hosted at our rescue centre in Cooleeney, Thurles! On the day, not only can you meet all of the rescue dogs but you, your family and your own dogs can enjoy a wonderful day full of summer fun! Why not drop your dog off at our Dog Wash Station on the day to get them looking their best for the dogshow while while you and your family enjoy the games, stalls and food on offer!

Dog Show - Categories include Best Boy, Loveliest Lass, Sweetest Senior, Most Playful Pup, Best Rescue, Best Child Handler, Best Trick & Best in Show!

"It's You or the Dog" Obstacle Course - A crazy, fun obstacle course for you and your dog!

Dog Wash Station - Let our team give your pooch a warm bath followed by a thorough towel or blast dry!

Traditional Summer Fayre Games - Including Hook-a-Duck, Tin Can Alley, Ring Toss and "Your Pick" a game of nostril-digging chance!

Face-painting & Bouncy Castle - FREE fun for the young and the young at heart

Mini Market - Crafts, Plants, Bric-a-Brac, Books, Cakes and Gifts... We have it all!

BBQ & Refreshments - Grab a bite on the go or sit down with a relaxing tea/coffee in our visitor centre

Raffle & Lucky Dip - Try your luck and maybe win one of our amazing prizes!

For more information about Ozzy, Pawfest, or about adopting from Mo Chara Animal Rescue, please call 087-2577182 (for cat adoptions and general queries) or 087-6576022 (for dog adoptions and information about Pawfest), email mocharaanimalrescue@live.ie or find us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/mocharaanimalrescue).