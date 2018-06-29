5 years for Cultivation Offences in Tipperary

Today, at Clonmel Circuit Court a male in his thirties was convicted of possession of drugs with a value in excess of €80,000 with the intent to supply

As part of ongoing drug investigations across Tipperary, Wesley Pause of an address in Rossadrochead Tipperary was arrested as part of Operation Overwatch on the 3rd May 2017.

Gardai at Tipperary Town and members of the Divisional Drugs Unit conducted a search of his residence and located over 100 cannabis plants at various stages of growth.

Wesley Pause was sentenced to 5 years for possession of drugs for unlawful sale or supply and 4 years for prohibition of cultivation of cannabis plants. The sentences were backdated to 3rd May 2017 as the defendant had been in custody since this date. The sentences were not suspended.