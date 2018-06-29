Fethard Cafe on offer at the next Munster Property Auction

The next Munster Property Auction will take place in just 3 weeks, with the event to be held as usual in The Rochestown Park Hotel, Douglas, Co. Cork on July 12th.

The auction team have already noted a spike in enquiry levels on many of the properties to be offered for sale at the upcoming auction event. Patrick Convey of The Munster Property Auction commented ‘over the last couple of years, we have found a stronger appetite for property during the summer months.

While activity is strong almost all year round now, June and July are still considered by many to be the best time of year to sell.” The Munster Property Auction noted an increase of 30% more properties sold during the summer of 2017 compared to 2016 and judging by the early interest this year, they anticipate a further increase again this summer. Mr. Convey was keen to point out that “our auctions are suitable for all types of vendors and buyers alike. Most of our vendors are private individuals who want to advertise their property to a wider audience and receive a fair market price in the process. Our service provides vendors with the benefit of our large marketing campaigns both locally, nationally and overseas.“ The company are still the only auctioneers in Ireland who do not charge any upfront costs to enter a property into their auctions.

Former Jollys Cafe, The Square, Fethard, Tipperary

Offered at bids over €90,000 in partnership with P F Quirke & Co, Clonmel.

This is a fine 3 storey building is prominently located in Fethard. The Cafe is on the ground floor, with preparation, storage rooms and fully fitted kitchen on the first floor. Overhead is a 2 bed apartment. Formerly a thriving and very popular café, fully fitted with seating for 24, serving counters, walk-in cold room and w.c. facilities. There is also a small enclosed yard to rear which is used as additional seating/smoking area.

Contact The Munster Property Auction on 021 234 9699 to arrange for a free property valuation or for a property viewing, visit www.munsterpropertyauction.ie.

Next Public Auction: July 12th, The Rochestown Park Hotel, Douglas, Co. Cork. Registration starts at 6.30pm.