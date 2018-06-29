Clerical changes in the parish of Templederry

At this time of year we usually hear about some changes to our Clerics and we greatly regret the news that our Parish Priest Fr Willie Teehan is being sent to Castleconnell Parish. Fr Teehan is with us for the past twelve years and he will be greatly missed. We wish him the very best as he settles in to his new Parish. We are very disappointed to learn that our Parish will not then have a Priest in residence and we hope something can be put in place so that this situation is avoided.