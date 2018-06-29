Boherlahan Dualla Parish Sports Day

A great evening was had by all at the Annual Parish Sports event on Thursday June 14th. The tiny tots of the parish (the 3 and 4 year olds) opened the evenings activities with their gallant efforts to cross the line! Races were heartily contested from the U6s right up to the U13s. Great skill was exhibited with the long puck event. Some light relief was then provided in the novelty races!! Legs were hastily bound together for the 3 legged races and the sack race champions of the parish triumphantly collapsed over the finishing line! The relay race was a closely fought contest with Ballytarsna just clinching victory as Boherlahan followed hot on their heels! The evening concluded with the reintroduction of an old favourite: the tug of war contest which tested the grit and determination of all involved! Boherlahan finally pulled away with the prize this year!! Congratulations to all who took part. Great fun was had by all young and old. Fr. Egan thanked everyone for a great day. Here's to next year! Results are available on the parish website boherlahandualla.ie