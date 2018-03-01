Mo Chara Animal Rescue: Fabulous Fitch

Fitch is a very handsome german shepherd mixbreed. He is just 2 years old but was surrendered to the pound by his last owners in Christmas week.

We cannot fathom how anyone could give this beautiful boy up. He is house-trained, good on the lead, has brilliant recall and is just excellent with other dogs! Fitch has truly won us over here at the kennels with his lovable, friendly manner – all he wants are cuddles and fun!

Fitch is a medium-large sized dog and just like all of our dogs, he will need a home with a secure garden for exercise. He has a short to medium length coat so will only need a quick brush once a week to keep him in top condition. Fitch would love a home where he’d have company during the day, he adores being around people and we think he’d make the most wonderful family pet – he is just so loving and loyal!

He really is a cracking dog – each morning when we let him out of his night-time kennel, he will run straight to the exercise pen and wait at the gate until we let him in and in the evening he will run straight into his bed without even being told. If you are considering getting a dog, I beg you to consider Fitch – I’m certain if you come and meet him you will fall head over heels for him – just as we have!

Cold Weather

With the pending cold snap we ask that you please bring your dogs indoors in this freezing weather – while wooden kennels offer protection from rain and wind they do very little to protect your beloved dog from the cold – if it’s too nippy for you, it’s too nippy for them!

We also ask that you consider leaving food and water out for our native wildlife. In icy spells it can be especially difficult for wildlife to find enough water as all of the puddles, dew and little streams will have frozen over – this can lead to fatal dehydration in small birds and animals in just a few days.

For more information about Fitch or about adopting from Mo Chara Animal Rescue, please call 087-2577182 (for cat adoptions and general queries) or 087-6576022 (for dog adoptions), email mocharaanimalrescue@live.ie or find us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/mocharaanimalrescue).

Charity Shops

Don’t forget our charity shops are now open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm (Thurles: Knox Hall, and Cashel: Main Street). We thank you for your spectacular support of our fundraising sales in the past and hope that you will continue giving generously to the animals in our care through the purchase and donation of pre-loved goods! Our wonderful shop in Knox’ hall is currently being updated and revamped so stay tuned for information about the grand reveal!

Upcoming Events

March 4th – Bake Sale – Thurles Cathedral – 10am-1pm

Our renowned bake sale returns! Visit our stall across from Thurles Cathedral to grab some delicious home-made treats!