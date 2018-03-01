BREAKING: Met Éireann extends status red weather warning

MET Éireann has extended a status red weather alert for all of Munster and Leinster until 6pm on Friday.

The warning which came into effect at 11pm on Wednesday was due to the lifted at 3pm tomorrow.

It remains calm in Tipperary at the moment, with many wondering whether the worse of the weather will hit the county, but weather forecasters are warning that blizzard conditions could hit relatively suddenly and with considerable force.

In an update, issued shortly after 7pm this evening, Met Éireann extended the status red weather alert by a further three hours.

“Blizzard conditions tonight and during Friday in Leinster and Munster. Southern and eastern coastal counties expected to receive exceptionally high accumulations,” states the updated warning.

According to AccuWeather, there could be up 30cms (one foot) of snow across Tipperary over the next 24 hours once the expected blizzard-like conditions hit.



While the worst of the weather associated with 'The Beast from the East' and Storm Emma has yet to arrive in Tipperary, the county has been in virtual shut-down mode since lunchtime today.

Schools, creches and colleges will remain closed on Friday while no public transport will be running.

Members of the public, the majority of whom have heeded appeals to stay indoors, are being urged to listen to the advice being issued by forecasters and the National Emergency Coordination Group.