Great sadness at death of Thurles teacher, Jimmy O'Kelly

There was great sadness today in Thurles following news of the death of James (Jimmy) O'Kelly, who taught for many years at Thurles Vocational School.

Jimmy was a very popular teacher in the school where he shaped the lives of the many, many students with whom he came in contact and helped them to fulfill their ambitions and reach their potential.

He had been in ill health recently but news of his death nonetheless will be greeted with shock and great sadness.

Late of Ikerrin Court, Thurles, and formerly of Limerick City he is s adly missed by his loving family, wife Marie, daughters Ann-Marie, Emily and Caroline, sons Brendan, David and Patrick, grandchildren, brother John, sisters Mary, Tessie, Joanie, Breda and Geraldine, sons-in-law Brian Ahearne, Niall Byrne and Tomás Maher, daughter-in-law Sarah Jane Creed, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryans' Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Thursday, 1st March, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday, 2nd March, at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.