Tipperary roads treacherous as the 'beast from the east' arrives with a vengence
Gardai have issued warnings to motorists
As the 'beast from the east' wreaked havoc across Tipperary overnight, a number of school have announced that they will remain closed today and roads in the county are this morning described as treacherous in some areas.
The worst of the weather has hit the North of the county with the South appearing to be okay so far but motorists are still being advised to drive with care.
From Cashel up towards Nenagh, there are reports of extremely icy conditions and some roads are very slippery.
The motorway on M7 and parts of the M8 are also reported to be dangerous this morning with snow making visibility quite difficult.
Thurles and Templemore are also covered in snow this morning with roads very slippery.
Council crews have been out gritting roads this morning but motorists are being warned that motorways and National roads will be the priority and secondary roads will not be gritted.
Motorists are asked to drive slowly and in a high gear and allow extra time for your journey.
School and Road Closures
Corville National School and Scoil Eoin Naofa in Roscrea both confirmed closed today
Presentation school in Ballingarry confirmed closed today, Thursday and Friday
Coolderry Central School confirmed closed today
St Mary’s Church of Ireland school Templemore is closed today
Colaiste Phobail Roscrea closed today
Upperchurch National School closed today
Glengoole National School Closed today
St Josephs College Borrisoleigh is closed
Ursuline Primary School Thurles is closed
Drom National School, Drom, Templemore is closed
Littleton National School and Gaelscoil Bhride, Thurles are both closed.
Bus Routes
Lyons bushire and the O’Donoghues bus from Ballingarry to Killenaule will also not be running today
Route 323 Birr/Limerick – operating
Route 328 Galbally/Limerick – cancelled
Route 341 Cappamore/Limerick – cancelled
Route 347 Tipperary/Limerick- cancelled
