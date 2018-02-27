The Nore Vision, a unique initiative for this major Irish river, comes to its source in North Tipperary

North Tipperary LEADER Partnership is hosting The Nore Vision in Lismackin on March 7th. The Nore Vision researchers will meet with communities and interest groups near the origin of the majestic River Nore to hear what locals in Tipperary want for the river, the land that feeds it and its people.

A partnership of residents, agencies, nature lovers and landowners, The Nore Vision invites people to imagine a brighter future for their river. From its source in the Devil’s Bit Mountain, between Templemore and Roscrea, it asks participants ‘what do we want for the future of the river’ and ‘how do we make that future happen’?

“While it is not the first river you think of in North Tipperary, our uplands are actually the source of the Nore before it flows on through Laois and Kilkenny. And the portion in Tipperary has some of its highest quality waters so it plays a key role in the future of the Nore,” said Michael Murray, North Tipperary LEADER Partnership’s CEO. “Each one of us lives in a river catchment and relies on the freshwater flowing through our taps from morning to night in our homes, businesses, and hospitals. Naturally, we want to be part of an initiative that encourages us to share responsibility for our rivers and create a vision that maps out how to achieve the best future that we can for them.”

Together with meetings in Kilkenny and Laois, the upcoming workshop in Lismackin will hear about people’s interest in the river, their concerns as well as their hopes and ideas for the future. This workshop provides people living around the source of the River Nore with an opportunity to have their say.

“The Nore Vision is hearing from people across the river catchment with all kinds of interests from farming and recreation to conservation and flooding. Our workshop in Lismackin on March 7th will be the first opportunity for the project to hear from people in the headwaters, and no doubt new opinions and ideas will come out of it,” Trisha Purcell, RDP Project Officer with North Tipperary LEADER Partnership said. “The goal of The Nore Vision is to start where we agree and work towards a desirable future for the River Nore.”

Agencies including Local Authority Waters and Communities Office, Office of Public Works, National Parks and Wildlife Service, Inland Fisheries Ireland, The Heritage Council and county councils from the catchment are also collaborating on the Vision.

Date and venue for The Nore Vision community workshop in North Tipperary is: Lismackin Community Centre (beside Lismackin National School) on Wednesday, March 7th at 7:30pm

To learn more, visit The Nore Vision on Facebook or get in touch via TheNoreVision@gmail.com.