Storm Emma: Look after your pets during the extreme cold weather predicted for the coming days

With the pending cold snap Mo Chara Animal Rescue have the following advice in relation to caring for your pets:

We ask that please bring your dogs indoors in this freezing weather – while wooden kennels offer protection from rain and wind they do very little to protect your beloved dog from the cold – if it’s too nippy for you, it’s too nippy for them!

We also ask that you consider leaving food and water out for our native wildlife. In icy spells it can be especially difficult for wildlife to find enough water as all of the puddles, dew and little streams will have frozen over – this can lead to fatal dehydration in small birds and animals in just a few days.



For more information about Mo Chara Animal Rescue, please call 087-2577182 (for cat adoptions and general queries) or 087-6576022 (for dog adoptions), email: mocharaanimalrescue@live.ie or find us on Facebook - www.facebook.com/mocharaanimalrescue