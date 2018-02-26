Weather alert: 'Beast from the East' bears down on Tipperary

Met Eireann has warned that the weather is set to deteriorate as the week progresses with exceptionally cold weather and serious snow accumulations predicted.

The heaviest snow is expected to hit on Thursday. However snow can be expected by Tuesday.

It will remain bitterly cold throughout the week with temperatures five to ten degress below normal for the time of year.

The Status Yellow alert states – Exceptionally cold weather will occur this week.

Air and ground temperatures will be 5 to 10 degrees below normal, with significant wind chill and penetrating severe frosts.

Snow showers, mainly affecting eastern areas on Tuesday, will progressively become more widespread and heavier through midweek, with significant and disruptive accumulations.

Please also consult winterready.ie.

https://www.tipperarystar.ie/news/home/299147/tips-and-advice-for-people-as-the-beast-from-the-east-bears-down-on-ireland.html

https://www.tipperarystar.ie/news/home/299146/tips-for-older-people-in-harsh-winter-weather-as-beast-from-the-east-approaches.html

https://www.tipperarystar.ie/news/home/299144/advice-from-gardai-if-driving-or-walking-during-snow.html

Tipperary County Council will be salting main roads around the county.