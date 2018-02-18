Tipperary deaths, Sunday 18th February

The late Mai O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of Mai O'Dwyer, Sliabh Bloom, Clongour, Thurles, Tipperary.



Deeply regretted by her loving family, husband Michael, sons Thomas and Noel, daughters Alma and Louise, grandchildren, brothers John, Michael and Peter, daughters in law, sons in law, nephews, nieces, sisters in law, brothers in law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her Residence on Tuesday 20th Feburary, from 5pm to 6pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Wednesday 21st February at 10.15am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick's cemetery, Thurles.

The late Hugh Lynch

The death has occurred of Hugh Lynch, Kilnockin, Fethard, Co Tipperary and formerly of Dungimmon, Mount Nugent, Co Cavan, February 16th 2018. Hugh, predeceased by his sister Margaret. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann, his daughter Finola, brothers Michael and Philip, sister Ellen, son in law Tom, sisters in law, brothers in law, grandchildren Lisa, Jean, Tommy and Richard, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at home in Kilnockin on Saturday, February 17th, from 4.30 to 8o.c. Funeral Mass in the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard on Sunday at 11am followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

The late Ann Maxwell

The death has occurred of Ann Maxwell (née Kenny), Blackrock, Dublin / Cloughjordan, Tipperary

(peacefully). Predeceased by her husband Alan. Will be deeply missed by her daughter Hilary, sons Howard and Alan, daughter-in-law Felicitas, grandchildren Andrew, Conor and Kevin, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Monday morning from 9.30am prior to her removal to the Church of the Assumption, Booterstown arriving at 10.50am for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery. No Flowers. Donations in lieu to the Hospice Foundation.

The late Donal O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of Donal O'Dwyer, Rathcannon Bridge, Holycross, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. February 16th 2018. Peacefully after a short illness at Tallaght Hospital Dublin surrounded by his loving family. Donal: pre-deceased by his father Brian. Sadly missed by his loving family his mother Patricia (Pat), brothers, Conor and Brian, sisters Louise (Brophy), Pauline (Ryan), Marina (Cotter), Cora (Munro), Patricia (Dwan), Majella (Dwan) and Helen (Ryan), uncle, aunts, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Hayes Funeral Chapel, Clonoulty this Monday (February 19th) from 5pm to 8:00pm. Arriving at St John the Baptist Church, Clonoulty for Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11:30am followed by burial in Ardmayle Cemetery.