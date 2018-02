Loretta Harper is tracing her Quirke and Bourke Relations.

Patrick Quirke married Catherine Bourke on Feb 2nd 1831. Their children Thomas born 1839 and Anne born 1848 were baptised in Lorrha & Dorrha, so it could have been in either end of the parish.

Anyone who thinks they might be able to shed some light on this can leave a message on (086) 8647166 please or email info@lorrhadorrha.ie