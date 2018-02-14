Cahill calls for the Trip to Tipp to make a return to Thurles

Tipperary TD, Jackie Cahill has said it’s time for the Trip to Tipp to return to act as an economic catalyst for Thurles and the wider county.

“Last year, during the preparations for Ireland’s Rugby World Cup bid, Semple Stadium and Thurles were discounted and that was a huge disappointment to the the area.

“In the late 1980s and early 1980s, the Trip to Tipp, an annual music festival in Thurles, centred on Semple Stadium, proved to be a massive economic boom for the town and the county. It in fact cleared the debt from previous stadium developments.

“It’s now time to look at restarting a new Trip to Tipp to bring 30,000 to 40,000 festival tourists to Thurles, and to ensure an economic revival for the town and the wider county.

“It can be a new economic driver for the town, and will be of massive benefit to hotels, bars, restaurants, B&Bs and the general business community.

“Thurles is an ideal location for a major music festival – located on the main Dublin train line and just off the main motorway, Thurles is a central hub for many people, and is perfect for such an event.

“Such an event could help set Thurles and mid Tipperary apart, and a standalone music event of this nature would ensure that tourists come to Tipperary to stay, and not simple pass through the county.

“The additional income generated by the festival would prove very beneficial to the County GAA Board in its continuing efforts to promote our Gaelic Games.

“I have written to the Semple Stadium Management Committee, Tipperary County Council and Fáilte Ireland requesting that they consider such a music event. It’s high time that the Trip to Tipp returns to Thurles,” concluded Cahill.