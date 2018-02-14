Learn how to cook nutritional and practical meals

Are you a carer or volunteer working with elderly services? - Glengoole Millennium Family Resource Centre is providing basic nutrition and practical cookery skills to make healthier choices for older adults within the centre.

This free programme will run for 5 days on the following dates from 9:30 until 3.45 each day in the centre. Mon. 19th Feb; Thur. 22nd Feb; Mon. 26th Feb; Fri. 2nd Mar & Mon. 12th Mar.

Places limited and booking is essential contact Siobhan Cahill for more information on 052-9157992.