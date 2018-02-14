Mo Chara Animal Rescue: Saving Safari the little Lurcher

“We will make a brand new start, from the pieces torn apart, The break of day is before us…”

On 2nd February we received a call about an injured Greyhound in the Ballintogher area. Upon arrival at the scene, it turned out to be a little Lurcher girl about 7/8 months old, just a baby really. A helpless puppy, crawling in fleas, bloated with worms and with a badly infected swollen mass.

We suspected the eye was ruptured so headed straight to the vets where the pup was seen upon arrival. As the pus and dirt were cleared away, the vets confirmed that the eye was ruptured but even worse - someone had made a botched attempt to stitch her eye closed with fishing line. The fishing line had shredded her eyelids. The pain must have been incredible. The wound was too infected for the vets to properly remove the ruptured eyeball and perform a proper closure so she will stay at the rescue where she is safe, warm and receiving medical care until antibiotics have rendered the infection under control.

She has been named Safari, which is the Swahili word for Journey, as she is beginning her brand new start at life. Safari is a sweet girl who enjoys walks and is already doing extremely well with her lead training and house training.

She will need careful introduction to cats as she is not use to being around them yet.

She clearly enjoys all the attention she is getting and loves company but gets quite upset when left alone and she will need help learning to socialise with other dogs as she can get a little scared.

Safari will have surgery next week and would greatly benefit from being in a home environment to heal. If you could offer her a foster or forever home while she recovers with a cosy bed and plenty of cuddles please contact Mo Chara Animal Rescue on 0876576022 or find us on Facebook

For more information about Safari or about fostering or adopting from Mo Chara Animal Rescue, please call 087-2577182 (for cat adoptions and general queries) or 087-6576022 (for dog adoptions), email mocharaanimalrescue@live.ie or find us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/mocharaanimalrescue).

Charity Shops

Don’t forget our charity shops are now open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm (Thurles: Knox Hall, and Cashel: Main Street). We thank you for your spectacular support of our fundraising sales in the past and hope that you will continue giving generously to the animals in our care through the purchase and donation of pre-loved goods!