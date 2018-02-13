BREAKING: Emergency services at scene of Tipperary accidents

The M8 is closed now both ways at Junction 11, Cahir South, due to two separate collisions, one northbound and another southbound.

Southbound motorists are advised to divert at J10 Cahir North and northbound at J11. Emergency services are at the scene.

Gardaí in Cahir are urging road users to slow down on the motorway both ways in the area due to very poor conditions.

It comes following a snow shower in the last couple of hours, which has turned to slush on the motorway.

Gardaí are urging motorists to slow down and be vigilant.