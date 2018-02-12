Roadways in Tipperary hazardous as snow and frost descend overnight

Snow and icy conditions are causing havoc in many parts of Tipperary this morning with motorists and pedestrians being cautioned to take extra care when travelling.

Overnight heavy snow in some areas, exacerbated by frost, have left many roads hazardous and Gardai are advising people to allow extra time for travel and to be particularly careful on roads which have not been treated.

It will remain cold and frosty this morning, with icy patches, but bright, with sunny spells. There will be scattered wintry showers also, mainly in the western half of the country. The showers will become isolated this afternoon, with most areas dry for a time. However, cloud will increase from the Atlantic, with strengthening southerly winds and a spell of heavy, thundery rain will develop on west and southwest coasts towards evening, spreading eastwards later. Maximum temperatures 5 to 8 Celsius, in mostly moderate southwesterly breezes at first, backing southerly and strengthening later.

Later this evening and tonight, heavy rain will extend gradually from the west, with locally thundery downpours and a risk of spot flooding. The rain will turn to sleet in some parts as it extends eastwards, with a risk of snow, especially over high ground. Clearer weather, with scattered wintry showers, will follow gradually from the Atlantic and the strong southerly winds will veer northwesterly and moderate. Minimum temperatures minus 1 to plus 2 Celsius, with Lowest temperatures between -1 and +3 degrees with some frost and icy stretches towards dawn.