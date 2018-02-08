Mo Chara Animal Rescue: Jenny's dream

Hello, my name is Jenny. I am a very little 4 year old collie mix. A couple of days before Christmas, I found myself lost and alone, hungry and wet-through. I had mange and a heavy worm burden – what I didn’t have was hope. I was so frightened and sore, I thought that no-one cared, that I must be a ‘bad girl’ destined to roam the empty roads until starvation brought my end – but I was wrong. Thankfully, on my travels I wondered into a home where a kind lady took one look at me and then called the team at Mo Chara. She bundled me in blankets and brought me straight to their kennels where Catherine was waiting for me.

Catherine spoke to the lady and then scooped me up and brought me inside. She told me things would be ok now, that I would be ok now but at first I didn’t believe her... But then she told me again while she washed the dirt and scabs from my coat, again while she dried me by the fire, again as she gave me my first meal in days and again as she tucked me into a warm bed – and you know what, I thought that maybe, just maybe, she was telling the truth.

As the days turned into weeks at the kennels, my skin healed, my hair grew back shiny and strong, I slowly gained weight and with it I gained hope. And as it tends to do, that hope grew and became a dream – a dream that someday I would find a home where I was loved and cared for, a home where I could lie by the fire at my master’s feet, where I would be warm and safe for all my days.

I am a good girl. I love people and I walk nicely on a lead. I need careful introduction with other animals because I am not used to them but I’m sure I could learn to be their friend given some time and patience to adjust. I would make a wonderful companion and would love you with my whole heart, until my last breath if you could only help my dream come true.

Our Birthday bash – Curry & Cabaret!

It’s now less than one week until our Curry & Cabaret birthday bash! Join us at the Sarsfields Social Centre on February 10th to enjoy a three course meal which includes a selection of Indian starters, a choice of 3 delicious curried dishes and a luxurious trio of desserts! All the while our very special guest performers will keep you amazed and entertained!

We have a wonderful hostess on the night, lots of spot prizes, bar facilities and a DJ til late! Doors open at 7:15pm and food service begins at 8pm. Tickets are just €25 and are available from several locations around Thurles or by calling 087-2577182 or 087-6576022

Contact Us

For more information about Jenny or about adopting from Mo Chara Animal Rescue, please call 087-2577182 (for cat adoptions and general queries) or 087-6576022 (for dog adoptions), email mocharaanimalrescue@live.ie or find us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/mocharaanimalrescue).

Charity Shops

Don’t forget our charity shops are now open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm (Thurles: Knox Hall, and Cashel: Main Street). We thank you for your spectacular support of our fundraising sales in the past and hope that you will continue giving generously to the animals in our care through the purchase and donation of pre-loved goods!