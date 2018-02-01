Mo Chara - Help Lady find her Luck!

“So I’m coming home

Lost on a road I don’t belong

I’ll rest my song

I’m so alone

Far from the streets I call my own

I’m coming home”

My name is Lady, but I’m far from what you’d call a “lucky lady”. I was once somebody’s pet. I was loved and cared for, taught to be gentle and to walk nicely on my lead, I know when a car door opens to jump in. Then the years went on and one day I found myself out on the streets. Without food I grew very thin until you could count every bone in my body just by looking. I developed mange without my owner to care for me and lost most of my hair. The dog warden found me and brought me to safety at the pound where they cared for me until I came to Mo Chara.

They tried to find my owner with my microchip but were told I wasn’t wanted anymore. Mo Chara Animal Rescue gave me special care, a little daytime house with a cosy bed all to myself and all the food I could eat. My new carers even gave me toys to play with and took me for walks and playtime in the exercise pen. At night I sleep in a snug, comfy bed indoors so I am warm and safe.

I have everything I need here to help heal the scars I have on the outside but I’ll need a special person to give me the love and attention I need to help heal the scars I still have inside. Staffordshire Bull Terriers are renowned for their big, goofy smiles and I’m sure when I find the right person I’ll forever have the biggest “Staffie Smile” that could turn any frown upside down! Could you be the one to return my luck?

At the moment, my carers are working extra hard to get ready for a special fundraiser that’s happening soon. They say it will help keep dogs like me that need special care safe and warm until they’re feeling better. They have built a lovely indoor kennel block just for us homeless dogs and they need help raising funds to finish it inside. If you would like to have a fun filled night with entertainment and a tasty three course meal while also helping them raise funds check out their “Curry and Cabaret” night on February 10th at Thurles Sarsfields Centre. This is a tickets-only event so if you’d like to go please call 0872577182 or 0876576022 (tickets are also available from our Jumble sale in Knox’ hall and our charity shop in Cashel). They say they will even have some special guests performing on the night..... but this lady knows how to keep a secret!

For more information about Lady or about adopting from Mo Chara Animal Rescue, please call 087-2577182 (for cat adoptions and general queries) or 087-6576022 (for dog adoptions), email mocharaanimalrescue@live.ie or find us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/mocharaanimalrescue).

Charity Shops

Don’t forget our charity shops are now open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm (Thurles: Knox Hall, and Cashel: Main Street). We thank you for your spectacular support of our fundraising sales in the past and hope that you will continue giving generously to the animals in our care through the purchase and donation of pre-loved goods!

Upcoming Events

February 4th – Bake Sale – Thurles Cathedral – 10am-1pm

Our renowned bake sale returns! Visit our stall across from Thurles Cathedral to grab some delicious home-made treats!

February 10th – Curry & Caberet – Sarsfields Centre, Thurles 7.15pm

Join us in celebrating our 7th Birthday to enjoy a three course meal which includes a selection of Indian starters, a choice of 3 delicious curried dishes and a luxurious trio of desserts! All the while our very special guest performers will keep you amazed and entertained! We have a wonderful hostess on the night, lots of spot prizes, bar facilities and a DJ til late! Tickets Only!