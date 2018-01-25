This photo originally appeared in the Tipperary Star on the 11th November 1978. It is of The Commons National School in 1931. We have been contacted by a local person who is looking for the original or a copy of the original photo. If you can help please email: sinead.goldsboro@tipperarystar.ie or telephone 0504 29118. Thank you.

The Commons National School 1931. Back row l-r: Mary Hayes, Mary Dunne, Kathleen Corcoran, Maggie Cleere, Kitty Delaney, Kathleen Cashin, Cissy Kenny, Maura Lahart, Kathleen Grace, Peggy Egan.

Second row l-r: Kitty Wash, Bridie Purcell, Mary Gayson, Josie Corcoran, Essey Lahart, Chrissy Barry, Rena Grace, Molly Corcoran, Bridgie Cleere, Ann Cleere, Kitty Cullen, Mary O'Brien, Alice Lawlor, Alice Hayes.

Third row l-r: Kathy Delaney, Mary Gayson, Annie Cleere, Josie Doheny, Nelly Lyons, Mary Purcell, Josie Kenny, Nora Gayson, Nellie Cullen, Peggie Dunne, Tessie McGrath, Mary Ellen Delaney, Kathy Delaney, Mary Grace, Mary Walsh, Biddy Butler, Josie Walsh, Molly Lahart, Kathleen Cleere.

Fourth row l-r: Alice Gayson, Nellie Cullen, Lizzie Lyons, Kitty Pollard, Maureen Egan, Nell Dunne, Maureen Grace, Kitty Purcell, Mary Ellen Webster, Alice Kelly, Mary St John, Maggie Lalor, Kitty Heaphy, Sadie Cleere and Sadie Lalor.

Fifth row l-r: Lizzie Hayes, Mary Mannion, Kathleen Grace, Kathy Delaney, Mary Lyons, Josie Ivers.